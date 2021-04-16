Excerpts: Give rebate for using own bag instead

GIVE REBATE FOR USING OWN BAG INSTEAD

Instead of charging customers for plastic bags (Supermarkets may charge for disposable bags in future, April 11), I suggest adopting a reward system - for instance, giving a 50-cent discount or rebate off the bill. This will instantly encourage most to bring their own reusable bags.

For purchases with smaller or fewer items, the discount given could be less.

Staff should strongly encourage customers with small purchases to not use a plastic bag.

Chiu Yong Yong

LONGEST INTERVAL ALLOWED BETWEEN DOSES?

I was supposed to take my second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last Saturday, but I was not feeling well that day and was advised to reschedule.

I was told the next available slot is April 22. That would make it 31 days from my first dose.

What is the longest possible interval between doses for the vaccine to still be effective?

Second, do the authorities have some contingency plan for cases like mine, where people are not able to turn up on the scheduled day?

Stephen Tay

SHOULD VACCINATED BE EXEMPTED FROM TESTING?

The article, "No pre-event tests needed for those fully vaccinated" (March 25), states that "people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be exempted from pre-event tests for the coronavirus from April 24".

In "Worker in dorm who got both jabs is sole new local case" (April 12), the Ministry of Health said "this case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected". If a fully vaccinated person can get infected and be a carrier, could the authorities clarify the basis for exempting vaccinated people from pre-event testing?

Chiok Beng Piow