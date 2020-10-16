Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

CASHLESS DILEMMA IN CABS

With the Government pushing for a cashless society and encouraging people to use e-payment systems even in hawker centres, I wonder why cabs make it difficult to use the same method of payment. ComfortDelGro charges a fee for using credit cards. I think it is time for us to move forward and eliminate this reluctance to change our mindset.

Koh Kah Yeok

WHY IS CRUISE TO NOWHERE OK?

When Singapore Airlines (SIA) wanted to launch flights to nowhere, there was an uproar from environmentalists and certain quarters about carbon emissions as well as Covid-19 infection concerns. But when it comes to cruises to nowhere, the near absence of pushback is baffling. Don't cruises to nowhere emit carbon and are they immune to Covid-19 risks?

Or should SIA launch a "casino in the air" instead, to gain acceptance? Why the glaring double standards?

Goh Eng Chai

HELMETS VITAL WHEN CYCLING

The case of the maid who was seriously injured during a cycling trip on Pulau Ubin could have been avoided (Maid suffers head injury during cycling trip at Ubin, Oct 11).

The mandatory wearing of a helmet when cycling should be extended to footpaths or off-road paths before more serious injuries or loss of lives. I have also noticed that many of the food delivery riders on bicycles, who cycle at top speed to deliver food on time, do not wear helmets.

Tay Swee Eng

LOWER BUS FARE FOR SENIORS

The public bus fare for senior citizens is 59 cents for the first 3.2km.

Most senior citizens travel to the wet market, hawker centre or polyclinic, usually within a 2km distance from their homes. If bus companies reduce the fare to 30 cents for the first 1.5km, it would definitely help to reduce transportation costs for most senior citizens. I hope the bus companies will consider this. It would help defray transport costs for many senior citizens.

Leong Sue Meng

CARS WITH LOUD ENGINE A NUISANCE

I appreciate the work by the Land Transport Authority in monitoring and apprehending speedsters on our roads. We should also catch those with noisy modified engines. We should have noise sensors on some highways and roads to catch these people - especially on the East Coast Parkway and Still Road coming from Jalan Eunos, every Friday and Saturday.

Morgan Yuen Kar Wai

CHARGED BY SINGTEL FOR NO SERVICE

My Singtel TV pack subscription expired and there is no contract attached to it. I contacted customer service to terminate the the subscription and was told to take the set-top box to one of the four Singtel centres.

There, I was told it would take 14 working days for the telco to process the termination and that I would be charged for the duration of that processing period. Why should I be paying for this when the equipment has already been returned and I no longer have any access to the TV service?

Roger Wong