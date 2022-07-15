MIXED MESSAGES ON COVID-19

I tested positive for Covid-19 on July 4 and the Ministry of Health informed me via SMS that I should self-isolate for at least 72 hours.

Three days later, MOH informed me via SMS that I was "eligible to receive the second booster dose for protection against Covid-19 and severe illness". However, its website states that a booster should be received at least 28 days after an infection.

It appears there is a lack of coordination within MOH on Covid-19 self-isolation and vaccination programme notices.

Cheong Wing Kiat

IMPOSE SAME PENALTIES FOR GRAB DRIVERS

If Grab wants to shorten the grace period for customers for making drivers wait and for cancelling rides (Grab shortens grace period for users late for rides, July 13), it should also penalise drivers for arriving late and for cancelling the booking after they have accepted it.

Penalise the driver if the booking is cancelled after three minutes of acceptance so that customers are not left stranded.

If time is important for Grab and its driver, it is just as important for the customer.

Eddie Sng

PUMP PRICES SHOULD BE BETTER DISPLAYED

Petrol stations in Singapore should follow the example of those in Europe and the United States by displaying the selling price of petrol prominently and in large-size fonts at the station, so that passing motorists can clearly see the sale prices.

It should be made easy for customers to know at which petrol station they can buy cheaper fuel.

Liu Sung Tao