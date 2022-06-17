Excerpts: Look out for inappropriately hung flags

LOOK OUT FOR INAPPROPRIATELY HUNG FLAGS

I am glad legislation will soon be made to free up the use of our national flag (Legislative changes proposed to free up use of national flag, June 16).

Creative energy directed towards this end will showcase local talent and also augment the love for our country.

At the same time, however, there are some people who insult Singaporeans by draping clothing, sometimes even underwear, over the national flag.

I hope the authorities will look out for such offenders and take action against them.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

SUBSIDISE COST OF FIRE EXTINGUISHERS

With so many incidents of fires breaking out in Housing Board flats, it would be helpful if the Government could subsidise the cost of a fire extinguisher for every household.

Community centres can follow up by conducting demonstrations on how to extinguish fires.

This may help to stop fires and prevent the loss of life.

Sem Gan

TREE BRANCHES CUT DOWN INDISCRIMINATELY

There is a grand yellow flame tree in the park outside my home. It appears perfectly healthy, hosting dozens of bird species and having many young branches. It also gives a welcome shade to the neighbourhood.

It does, however, shed its flowers and leaves seasonally. Perhaps this triggered a complaint because a worker came on Wednesday and began hacking away at the branches indiscriminately.

There is no point planting saplings to bring nature back to our city if fine old trees are not allowed to mature in peace.

Angele Lee