BETTER COOPERATION WOULD EASE CONGESTION

The congestion at Woodlands Checkpoint could be easily eliminated if there was better cooperation between the Singapore and Malaysia immigration and Customs authorities.

The current checking of goods and people twice could be reduced to a single check if officers from both sides work together.

Such a move, together with the opening of all counters on both sides, could make it unnecessary to invest in a costly new expansion.

Roberto Pregarz

RSAF AD SHOULD USE SINGAPOREAN VOICE

The latest advertisement for the Republic of Singapore Air Force is a very good one except for one thing - the voice-over is in an American-sounding accent.

The ad would appeal much more to its target audience - Singaporeans - and rouse more patriotic feelings if the voice sounded Singaporean, not foreign.

Sharon Khoo Li-min

SAD TO SEE MALL RENAMED

I read with great sadness about the renaming of Change Alley Mall (CIMB opens new office above Change Alley Mall, June 2). This is very much a part of our building landscape and financial district history, with the old Change Alley dating back to the 1800s.

I fondly remember my young working days eating at its eateries, meeting friends and making foreign exchange purchases on its premises.

I understand every property owner's desire to have its name on the buildings it owns, but can CIMB consider retaining the Change Alley name in some form?

Wong Liang Ying