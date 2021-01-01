NATIONAL SERVICE SAVED ME FROM DRUG ABUSE

I can relate to Mr Jix Sze's experience (Cannabis is less dangerous? Not to me, Dec 24). I was saved by the national service call-up back in April 1973.

If not for NS, I think I would have been dead long ago from the excessive drug usage in that era.

NS toughened me up, and stopped me from associating with friends who were drug users.

George Peh Choo Huat

WHY REPLACE USABLE BINS?

Recently, I noticed that all the rubbish bins and recycling bins in the Holland Road area have been replaced.

While the bins may have been old, many of them were still in serviceable condition. Why replace them?

The plastic waste generated from this exercise is worrying.

Lee Chee Chee

MEDIATION CAN HELP WITH MUNICIPAL ISSUES

If Madam Koh Kim Lian's issue remains unresolved, the next step might be to consider contacting the Community Mediation Centre (CMC) (Municipal issues: Case closed on OneService despite unresolved issue, Dec 31).

Many have successfully resolved problems with neighbours with the assistance of the CMC's trained mediators.

Patricia Chiota