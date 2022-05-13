HOW LONG SHOULD PUBLIC KEEP TOKENS FOR?

Members of the public have been advised not to throw away their TraceTogether tokens, which are government property.

However, it is still unclear how long they need to keep the tokens for and whether they need to get a token's battery replaced if it runs out.

Perhaps the authorities could help clarify these issues.

Yap Kong Huat

MAKE TRAVEL TO AUSTRALIA EASIER

Singapore has excellent bilateral relations with Australia in many areas such as defence and trade.

But while Australians can travel to Singapore without needing a visa, Singaporeans must apply for an Electronic Travel Authority to travel to Australia.

Why does this disparity exist?

Raoul Sequeira

USE VIDEO CALLS FOR EMERGENCY SERVICES

It would help callers to the 995 emergency number if video calls are in place. The caller could just video a landmark or street instead of describing the location. This would help those who cannot communicate well, including children.

Ambulances should also use video calls so that locations can be pinpointed more accurately for faster response.

Wee Gim Leong