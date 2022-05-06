CONTAINERS COULD COLLECT STAGNANT WATER

The authorities should review whether skip containers should be allowed to be placed outdoors to collect rubbish, in view of the rise in dengue cases.

Such containers could collect rainwater in which mosquitoes could breed. Perhaps workers could be tasked with placing a canvas sheet over the container.

Gan Gim Teck

SUBSIDISE MOSQUITO SCREENS

As dengue cases continue to rise, I believe a simple preventive measure that can be taken is for people to install mosquito screens on windows and doors.

It is a one-time cost that would benefit the whole family for a long time.

Perhaps the Government could subsidise installation done by certified providers.

I have had mosquito screens in my house for many years, and I have no fear of dengue.

Casey Lin Mee Huat

LOWER SERVICE CHARGE TO MATCH GST

Given the global price hikes across all categories of commodities and food, perhaps the food and beverage industry could consider fine-tuning the standard 10 per cent service charge.

With the goods and services tax rate increasing to 8 per cent on Jan 1 next year, and to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024, perhaps restaurants could consider adjusting the service charge to match those rates.

After that, the international situation would hopefully have improved, and Singaporeans would be more comfortable with the overall price adjustments.

Chia Eu Foong