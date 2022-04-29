LOCKED TOILETS INCONVENIENCE THE DISABLED

I encountered a wheelchair user outside a toilet for the disabled at Bukit Panjang Plaza recently. It was locked but he told me there was no one inside.

He said he had encountered the same problem on a lower floor, as well as in other buildings.

I informed a customer service officer, who contacted the cleaner. When the cleaner arrived, I asked her why the door was locked. She said it was "stuck", while swiftly unlocking it with her key.

Locked toilets for the disabled cause a lot of inconvenience to wheelchair users who are unable to use regular toilets.

Christine Lam

RESTORE CUSTOMER SERVICE LEVELS AT BANK

There used to be four DBS Bank branches within 3km of my home; now only two remain.

There seem to be fewer DBS Bank branches now, compared with before the pandemic. As a result, there are long queues at the remaining branches. It is not uncommon to have to queue outside a branch for more than an hour before being allowed to enter and wait to be served.

I hope the bank can look into restoring service to pre-pandemic levels.

Pereira Ronald Mervin

GARDEN OF PEACE CAN BE IMPROVED

I was disappointed on my recent visit to Garden of Peace (right), Singapore's first inland ash-scattering garden.

The visitor carpark is situated along a narrow busy road with no pedestrian crossing and no footpath along the road.

The garden is hot, with no tall trees for shade. The stones and plants at the scattering plots appear sparse.

The garden does not seem peaceful for either the dead or the visitors. I hope improvements can be made.

Khoo Hwee San