PRIVATE-HIRE DRIVERS FREQUENTLY CANCEL RIDES

On many occasions, I have tried to book a ride from a private-hire company and waited for more than five minutes, only to have the driver cancel the booking.

Passengers who cancel their ride after five minutes of booking it are penalised by having to pay a cancellation fee. But it seems that drivers are not penalised in the same way.

Can something be done to protect passengers' rights?

Ng Yong Chwee

CONCERT HALL STAIRS HAD NO HANDRAILS

My wife and I, both octogenarians, recently attended a concert at Victoria Concert Hall. We took the lift to the hall on the second floor. After the concert, however, the queue to use the lifts was very long, so we decided to walk down the stairs.

This turned out to be a bad decision, as there were no handrails at the sides to hold on to. We walked down the two flights of steep stairs very slowly and were glad to reach the ground floor safely.

I urge the authorities to look into the safety of the stairways before an accident occurs

Pereira Ronald Mervin

LET MORE PEOPLE ENJOY HIGHER CHAS SUBSIDIES

The Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) issues cards for people to enjoy subsidies for healthcare.

There are three tiers of card subsidies tied to household monthly income, ranging from $1,200 and below to above $2,000.

Can Chas raise the household monthly income limit for the lower-and middle-income groups so that more people can enjoy the higher subsidies?

Patrick Tan Keong Boon