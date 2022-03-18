ALLOW STREET BUSKING TO RESUME

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore, street busking performances have not been allowed.

Musicians and singers have not been allowed to perform, as large crowds may gather to watch the performances.

With the streamlining of Covid-19 safe management measures, social distancing is no longer mandatory when everyone is wearing masks (Singapore to ease Covid-19 rules in several steps: Lawrence Wong, March 11). I hope the authorities will allow street busking performances to resume.

Ng Yong Da

APPOINT TWO VALUERS FOR FLAT BUYBACK

The Housing Board is prepared to buy back some flats affected by Ethnic Integration Policy quota limits, and these flats will have to be valued by a professional licensed valuer (HDB to buy back flats that can't be sold due to ethnic quota, March 9).

Perhaps HDB could consider assigning two valuers instead of one to assess the value of these flats. The assessment of factors could vary from one valuer to another. An average of values from two valuers would be more objective and less disputable.

Ong Kim Bock

BUILD SHELTER FOR PARKED MOTORCYCLES

My two sons who ride motorcycles lament that they get drenched when it rains as the parking spaces at our estate in Clementi West are not sheltered.

Sheltered sheds should be constructed for motorcycles. If the authorities want to pass the cost of constructing them on to riders, I am sure they would not mind paying more for the convenience.

Mary Cheong Wah Li