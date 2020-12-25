BRING LIFE BACK TO LAU PA SAT AT NIGHT

With Unesco recognising our hawker heritage, it would be timely to bring life to Lau Pa Sat) at night.

Allow night-time parking after 6.30pm, when traffic has dwindled, along Shenton Way and Robinson Road, on the leftmost and rightmost lanes.

This will facilitate Singaporeans who wish to have dinner or supper at this icon, and bring life to the city.

Victor Alfreds

ROLL ACTIVESG CREDITS OVER AUTOMATICALLY

It has been very difficult for my family and me to secure a badminton or table tennis court this year.

ActiveSG has been sending me reminders to use my ActiveSG credits at least once this year, so that the balance can be rolled over to next year.

With the issues we face getting a court, which can be booked using the ActiveSG credits, I suggest that the credits be automatically rolled over to next year.

Cheong Jit Ming

CELEBRITIES SET A BAD EXAMPLE

TV and radio personalities are citizens and contributing members of society just like the rest of the community. They are governed by the same laws and rules.

And their choices come with responsibilities and consequences.

Flouting the rules that safeguard fellow residents against Covid-19 is a serious lapse of judgment (Mediacorp artists may have flouted Covid-19 regulations, Dec 24).

In fact, as celebrities, they ought to set an example to others.

Andrew Tan Kok Chua