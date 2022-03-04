HAVE MORE VOUCHERS IN SMALLER DENOMINATIONS

The most recent round of Community Development Council vouchers comes in denominations of $2, $5 and $10.

Having used all of my $2 vouchers, I am finding it hard to use my $5 and $10 vouchers. A bowl of noodles or a plate of chicken rice, for example, typically costs around $3.

It would be of tremendous help to people dining alone if the vouchers came in smaller denominations - perhaps $2, $3 and $4.

Bennie Cheok

ANY CHANGES TO SINGAPORE ALLOWANCE?

In the past when the goods and services tax (GST) was raised, the Singapore Allowance for low-income pensioners was also increased.

Now that it has been announced that the GST will be increased over two stages from next year to 2024, will the Singapore Allowance also be adjusted?

Kumar Singh

VISITING CLINIC CHEAPER THAN A&E

It is worth noting that one has to pay an accident and emergency (A&E) attendance fee of around $100 or more when one goes to a hospital A&E department, and this does not include medication.

It would likely be cheaper to visit a private clinic to test for Covid-19.

Perhaps if more people knew this, they would not crowd the hospitals.

Eugene Yap