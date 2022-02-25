ADDRESS DECLINES IN BIRTHS AND MARRIAGES

One area not discussed in this year's Budget was the need to boost our birth rate. No specific details were given on any incentives or programmes to boost births.

The total fertility rate for 2020 dropped to 1.1, from 1.14 in 2019.

The number of marriages has also declined in recent years.

These are worrisome demographic trends that need to be addressed through a whole-of-nation approach.

Albert Ng Ya Ken

WHY NOT CONSIDER ESTATE TAX?

I support the tax hikes on higher-value properties, personal incomes of top earners and luxury car ownership announced in Budget 2022 as a way to help reduce social inequality.

However, why was there no mention of an estate tax? What are the reasons for not considering some form of progressive implementation of an estate tax over the next few years?

Kevin Lee

EXPAND PASSION CARD MEMBERSHIP

To cushion the impact of the goods and services tax hike and inflation rate, the Government has come up with a broad range of subsidies in its Budget.

PAssion card members enjoy exclusive privileges, cashback on points earned and discounts for purchases at participating merchants and retail outlets. The Government could assist by defraying the card membership fees. This way, more people would have access to this added assistance to cope with the rising cost of living.

Patrick Tan Keong Boon