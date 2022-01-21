REMAIN CAUTIOUS OVER SCAMS

I am glad that all the OCBC customers who were affected by the recent phishing scams will be fully compensated ('Full goodwill payouts' for all OCBC customers hit by scams, Jan 20).

This saga has been a sober learning experience for people in Singapore as we embrace digitalisation.

This episode will not be the last scamming attempt here, and we would all do well to keep abreast of current developments and be cautious, to avoid falling victim to scammers.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

WHERE IS SCAMSHIELD FOR ANDROID?

With the current spate of scams, I wonder what has happened to the roll-out of the ScamShield app for Android users, which was promised some time ago.

When the app was rolled out to iPhone users, it was mentioned that the Android version was being worked on.

Is the Android version still being worked on or has it been shelved?

Paul Teo Guan Seong

HOTLINE GAVE WRONG INFORMATION

Recently, I called the Ministry of Health's hotline as I needed information regarding vaccination for my new domestic helper, who had received only two doses of the Sinovac vaccine before arriving in Singapore. I was told that I could take her for a walk-in vaccination.

But when we walked into the vaccination centre, we were told that walk-ins are not allowed, and the helper needed to first take a serology test at a clinic.

As the rules are straightforward, staff manning the hotline need to be better equipped to handle inquiries.

Low Yunying