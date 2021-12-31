DAILY A.R.T. FOR HOSPITAL VISIT IS COSTLY

About a month ago, my mother-in-law was hospitalised for a critical heart ailment. My wife visited her mother almost every day to take care of her personal needs. Every visit she made to the hospital was a costly affair because of the mandatory antigen rapid test (ART). Each test was at least $4.

Now my mother-in-law has been transferred to a community hospital, but the financial strain continues because of the daily test requirement. I hope the health authorities will reduce the number of ARTs needed to one per week.

Sanmugam Managamutu

ISSUE SINGAPOREDISCOVERS VOUCHERS AGAIN

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an influx of overseas tourists is unlikely to happen any time soon. Instead of waiting for travel restrictions to relax, focus on promoting local tourism.

The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers have helped reignite interest in many places of interest here.

Consider providing another round of vouchers to boost local spending and support for local tourism.

Lim Lih Mei

HDB ROOF LEAKING SINCE APRIL

I live on the top floor of a Housing Board block in Bukit Batok. There are leaks in the roof in the recess area and corridor in front of my flat.

I reported the issue to the town council in April, but it has still not been resolved. Town council staff have told me that they are using canvas to cover the affected area, but water continues to leak during a heavy downpour.

Roland Kan