TURN UNDERUSED SITES INTO COMMUNITY SPACES

This disused street (left) bounded by Jalan Teck Whye, Teck Whye Avenue and Teck Whye Crescent has become a space without a function for years.

Underused sites like this could become a point of social focus if elements, such as a vegetable garden, were to be introduced. This would turn them into green spaces which can calm and inspire residents.

As things stand, this street is a wasted resource that can detract from the place's sense of identity.

Loong Chik Tong

LET PUBLIC HAVE ACCESS TO ROOFTOP GARDENS

I am writing in response to the Forum letter "Do more to manage crowds at SkyVille@Dawson's rooftop gardens" (Dec 4).

The rooftop gardens of public housing estates are meant for public use and should not be exclusive to the residents of the estate.

The writer mentioned better crowd management at Pinnacle@Duxton, where members of the public have to pay $6 to access the rooftop gardens. I feel that this is an unfair arrangement as public housing is subsidised by public funds.

Tan Ee Leen

YIPPEE, A MOZZIE-FREE CHRISTMAS TREE

A few years back, our family had a real Christmas tree which was kept in water.

Mosquitoes were breeding despite us using an insecticide tablet and oil. So this year we tried using expanded clay and a dipstick in the base pot together with the water.

We just top up a bit of water every day according to the dipstick.

I am pleased to say that it works - there are no mosquitoes, and the tree is still alive and healthy.

Markus Ruddock