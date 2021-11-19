TOO MANY STOPS ON BUS SERVICE

Last week, as I was taking bus service 13 in Serangoon Road, I went into the MyTransport.SG app to check the route.

Out of curiosity, I counted the number of stops on this bus service, which starts from Upper East Coast Terminal and ends at Yio Chu Kang Interchange. There are about 65 stops.

There are so many stops, and the journey takes about two hours. Won't the bus captain be tired? Is it dangerous for him and the passengers safety-wise? Is there a way to have fewer stops for bus services?

Yeo Khim Hor

USE LAST 4 DIGITS OF IC IN PUBLIC

I agree with Forum writer Chia Boon Teck (Be mindful of reading out loud patrons' personal data in public, Nov 15).

I suggest that only the last four digits of phone numbers or NRICs be used when identifying a person. It is highly unlikely that another person in the room would have the same last four digits.

This should be the default protocol for hospitals, clinics and restaurants.

Winston Ho Wing Long

WHY ARE POLY STUDENTS NOT TESTED?

I understand that university lecturers and students need to take weekly antigen rapid tests (ARTs) when they attend physical classes.

However, at Republic Polytechnic, only the lecturers are required to take an ART while students who attend these same physical classes are exempted from the requirement. May I know what the logic behind this is?

Lim Wah Fong