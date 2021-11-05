PEOPLE NOT KEEPING TO DESIGNATED TRAILS

The nature trails around MacRitchie Reservoir have attracted many visitors and it is important for them to stick to the designated trails.

I have noticed off-track paths leading to the nature trails from nearby residential areas around Taman Permata and Jalan Lembah Thomson, and also new paths going into the water elements from existing nature trails.

The National Parks Board should review the current trails and, where appropriate, create proper new trails and set boundaries to discourage park users from creating new trails on their own.

Lai Teck Khiam

WFH CAN BE EXPLOITED BY SOME TO MOONLIGHT

I refer to the letter by Mr Tee Kok Hai, "Working from home must not become a norm that can be exploited" (Oct 3).

Employers may not realise that employees can also exploit working from home (WFH) to take on a second job. There is no way to find out easily about this as the employee is working from home.

An employer who employs a person who is moonlighting will benefit from not having to pay the employee Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions or extend the usual benefits. Payment can also be made in cash, avoiding income tax.

David Mitchell

INCREASE CPF CONTRIBUTION CAP

CPF members can make voluntary contributions up to an annual limit of $37,740. The CPF Board should increase this limit in view of inflation.

This would give members, especially the self-employed and retirees, the option to top up their CPF accounts with more of their savings.

More importantly, it would allow retirees to get some return on their savings to beat inflation which is set to rise, and discourage them from putting their savings in high-risk investments.

Goh Geok Huat