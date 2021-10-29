SUSPEND VEHICLE INSPECTIONS FOR A YEAR

With work from home the default now during the Covid-19 pandemic, many people hardly use their cars. Some cars have been idling for nearly the past two years as people employ digital means to work.

Drivers understand the rationale for mandatory vehicle inspections to ensure they are road-worthy, but with the current limited use of cars, the Land Transport Authority should consider deferring mandatory inspections for a year.

All motorists will certainly appreciate this deferment until normality returns.

Robert Ng Heng Wah

LET NURSING HOME RESIDENTS GO ON BUS RIDE

Many residents of nursing homes have not seen the outside of their wards for nearly two years since Covid-19 struck.

Can there be outings organised (with all the necessary precautions taken) for these residents to go on a bus ride (maybe for an hour or two), with catered food provided before they return to the homes? What a morale booster that would be.

We should do as much as we can for the mental well-being of those who have fallen through the cracks.

Goh Kay Thong

HAVE PRIORITY POSTAL SERVICES FOR SENIORS

I would appreciate it if Singapore Post could provide priority service for people with disabilities and the elderly the way hospitals do.

Recently, I queued up to buy stamps at a post office and felt uncomfortable after a while. I asked a staff member for a chair. She referred to her manager, who ignored the request. I am 87 and suffer from arthritis.

I hope SingPost can consider such services not only as a way to improve the standard of service, but also out of compassion.

Ee Hoon Meng