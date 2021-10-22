SCHOOL BUSES SHOULD GO GREEN

Since the use of electric vehicles, the daily rounds of garbage collection have no longer been accompanied by loud noise and diesel fumes.

But each morning, I still hear very noisy buses picking up schoolchildren. The children need to speak loudly to be heard over the din.

One also wonders what the air quality at schools must be like when all the buses congregate for drop-off or pick-up.

Is it not time for schools, parents and the authorities to push bus operators to go green and silent?

Mervin Beng Kian San

ADD SENIOR-FRIENDLY BUSES

It is distressing to read of elderly passengers being injured on buses (68-year-old man suffers head injury, punctured lung in bus accident, Sept 10).

Although it is prudent for seniors to wait for the bus to stop before walking to the exit, as suggested by a Forum writer, this may add to the time taken by the driver to complete the route.

Through the usage of senior citizens' ez-link cards, bus companies can probably track the routes popular with seniors. These routes can have a relaxed schedule, extra safety features and clear signage to indicate their special purpose.

Ben Gibran

GIVE SHORT-TERM VISITORS SOFT COPY CERTIFICATE

I refer to the article "Short-term pass holders eligible for free vaccine shots" (Aug 19). It is good that Singapore is vaccinating this group to strengthen the nation's resilience against the coronavirus.

This group, however, has no access to Singpass and hence cannot generate the vaccination certificate as proof of vaccination when they return to their country of origin, or travel in future.

I was told by a Safe Vaccination officer that there isn't a way to generate the soft copy of the certificate on behalf of this affected group.

Serene Mah Gek Quan