MANY ERRANT CYCLISTS ON THE ROADS

I beg to differ that the majority of cyclists are considerate and safe (Being considerate to fellow road users is key to safety, Oct 5).

As a cyclist myself, I have seen many road and casual cyclists running red lights, cycling against traffic, not wearing helmets and not using lights on roads.

I have seen them cycling two or three abreast on single-lane roads, switching from road to pavement and back to the road. Until there is a real majority who behave responsibly, motorists will continue to be frustrated by ill-mannered cyclists.

Edward Wong

LET SPECIAL CASES COLLECT MASKS LATE

The latest Temasek Foundation mask distribution drive ended on Sept 26. I returned to Singapore on Oct 1, so I wrote in to request a collection of the masks, explaining that I had been away.

However, I got an auto response stating the obvious - that the distribution period had ended.

Can there be a window of at least 10 days for those with good reasons to collect the masks late?

My wife and I are senior citizens in our 70s, and the masks are essential.

Jairam Amrith

PIANOS IN PUBLIC SPACES ARE NOT TOYS

It is refreshing to see pianos left at certain public sites to allow members of the public to share beautiful music with passers-by.

Pianists can sharpen their skills and give back to society with their free serenades.

I do not think the pianos are there for children to bang on the keys repeatedly while their parents look on.

There should be signs to specify that the pianos are not toys.

Florence Veronica Minjoot