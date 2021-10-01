QUESTIONS ABOUT VIRTUAL BUS LANE

The virtual bus lane on trial needs further clarification (Virtual bus lane trial in Lorong Ah Soo to start next month, Sept 27).

Motorists may behave differently when giving way to buses. Some may slow down considerably to give way to a bus approaching from behind while some will accelerate. A new driver will probably be more cautious and slow down. But what if he overdoes it suddenly and causes the car behind to knock into his car? And how can learners be trained in such situations or be tested during driving tests?

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

WHY NO PENALTY FOR PROPERTY FIRMS?

I read that two housing agents from PropNex and ERA were punished for committing fraud by backdating purchase documents to avoid paying the higher additional buyer's stamp duty (2 condo buyers, agents jailed over stamp duty evasion, Sept 26).

The question remains why their companies were not taken to task. Companies will usually take a share of the commission collected by the agents. When the companies can share the profits they should be liable for the penalties incurred by the agents too.

Samuel Jacob

EQUIPMENT IN CINEMA HALLS NEEDS UPDATING

With the advancement in cinema film projection technology, I am puzzled why some local cinema operators have failed to upgrade their film projection equipment for their standard digital cinema halls.

I was watching a movie at Golden Village (GV) Bishan recently in which a scene was very dark, with lots of details missing. Poor picture quality has been observed in films showing at other GV cinema halls too.

GV needs to recalibrate the projection equipment, or change it if necessary.

Lim Ser Wei