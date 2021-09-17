TEST THE UNVACCINATED VISITING KUSU ISLAND

Singapore Land Authority has announced a limit of 500 visitors a day to Kusu Island during the upcoming pilgrimage season (Kusu Island to limit visitors to 500 a day, Sept 13).

There was no mention of differentiation between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

I feel strongly that there should be a differentiation similar to that for religious events. Those not vaccinated should have to take a pre-event test.

William Goh

UTILITY ROOMS ARE AN ASSET IN SMALLER FLATS

The Housing Board has stopped building an extra utility room in flats. With more people working from home, an extra utility room will certainly be an asset in smaller flats as it maximises space and can also be used as a study or bedroom.

It will also add value to resale flats. If this construction is feasible for HDB blocks without space constraints, I am confident many HDB flat dwellers will support it.

Tan Keong Boon

BAN SINGLE-USE PLASTIC BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

It is worrying to see that we generated about 930 million kg of plastic waste in 2019 as a nation alone, and that 96 per cent of this waste went into the incinerator and eventually into our landfills.

Incinerating plastic and leaching from plastic pose a grave threat to our climate, pollute our environment and harm human health. As at the end of 2019, up to 13 or more countries have banned the usage of single-use plastic. I would like to urge our Government to ban single-use plastic and styrofoam in our effort to reduce global warming and protect the health of our people.

Ang Hwee Ping