WHY WAS CHANGE IN BOOKING NOT FREE?

Over the past two years, I have had to rebook my Singapore Airlines (SIA) business class air ticket to and from Shanghai several times, and each time I had to pay an additional $1,000-plus to make the date changes. The reason given was that my original booking class was unavailable. I then noticed at least three different classes within the business class booking. Why the need for so many?

My recent rebooking change to a later departure date will cost me $1,369. Can SIA clarify what it means by its "free" or "complimentary rebooking" benefit?

Dennis Soh Lum Teng

MAKE SURE SUPERMARKET TROLLEYS ARE SANITISED

It is commendable that at FairPrice supermarkets, the floors are mopped and the railings at the cashiers' lanes are wiped.

I am wondering if the trolleys are also cleaned and sanitised.

I have seen some shoppers lower their masks and openly cough or sneeze, spreading respiratory droplets on the trolleys they are using.

The trolleys are also handled by many people.

J. P. Singam

ALLOW ADDITIONAL TOILET IN FLATS

Many older Housing Board flats have only one toilet bowl, while most newer flats have two.

I understand that HDB does not allow the addition of toilet bowls.

An extra toilet bowl can easily be added without affecting the neighbour below.

It also improves the quality of living. Flat values will also be enhanced.

I hope HDB can review this suggestion.

Yoong Fung Yan