U.S. VICE-PRESIDENT'S VISIT AN OPTIMISTIC ONE

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris' first visit to Singapore was an optimistic one.

I admire the way she gave a policy speech without referring to any paper, and laud her analytical views of the Asian region. The focus on trade and security cooperation is most welcome.

She also emphasised that the US is not forcing countries to choose between superpowers, but will interact with countries according to international laws.

Sivarajah Nathan

DEATH OF WORKER RAISES QUESTIONS

I refer to the article, "Logistics worker, 74, dies after falling off elevated platform" (Aug 25).

I do not know if the work he was engaged in was dangerous. But if it was, why was a 74-year-old man still working in such circumstances?

Besides focusing on the safety aspects of the incident, perhaps we should also be asking why such an elderly man was carrying out such work, or if he should even be working at all?

Goh Eng Chai

COULD PUBLIC HAVE BEEN TOLD EARLIER ABOUT BUGIS JUNCTION CLUSTER?

A new Covid-19 cluster at Bugis Junction was announced on Aug 24, in news reports that came out slightly after 11pm.

Were all 20 cases picked up and confirmed just the day before, or was there already a small cluster formed days before which grew to 20?

Could the public have been told earlier, so that people could have avoided the place temporarily to prevent further spread?

Stephen Tan