INSTALL GREEN LIGHT COUNTDOWN TIMERS

It seems to me that many drivers speed up at traffic lights out of fear that the lights will soon change.

To resolve this, I suggest that the authorities install a green light countdown timer, so that motorists can better judge whether to slow down before the light turns to red, thus avoiding potential collisions.

Many countries have implemented this system.

Kee Teck Loke

WILL HELP FOR SELF-EMPLOYED CONTINUE?

The Self-Employed Person Training Support Scheme administered by NTUC pays self-employed people an hourly training allowance when they undergo eligible courses that start between April 1 and Dec 31.

Are there any plans to renew this initiative next year to continue to support self-employed people until the economy is back on its feet?

Taim Oon Chew

CONDO MCs SHOULD VISIT ELDERLY RESIDENTS

My wife and I found it unbelievable that a woman ended her twilight years in such a tragic manner when she lived in a condominium with immediate neighbours around (Woman's remains found almost two years after she was last seen, Nov 26).

While condo management committees (MCs) do a good job in organising social activities to foster interaction between neighbours, MC members should visit elderly residents regularly and get to know their needs and concerns. Hopefully, such visits will prevent similar tragic incidents from occurring.

Cheng Lian Seah