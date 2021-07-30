LET SENIORS WITH ALLERGIES BE WARDED AFTER JAB

I am a senior citizen aged 77 who has severe anaphylaxis. Drug allergies cause my face and eyes to swell, and I will have difficulty breathing and need oxygen.

I wonder whether the Government, which has been urging all senior citizens to be vaccinated, would consider allowing senior citizens like me to be vaccinated in a government hospital and be put under overnight observation.

If this suggestion can be considered, I am sure many senior citizens like me will come forward to be vaccinated.

Michael Chan Ah Kow

FLY NATIONAL FLAG TO SHOW APPRECIATION

In Malaysia, people are flying a white flag to signal they need help and a black flag to show their displeasure. In Myanmar, they are flying the yellow flag to signal they are desperate for help.

Come on, Singapore, let's fly our Singapore flag to show our appreciation, and be thankful for our position.

Oh, and Happy National Day.

Kenneth Vaithilingam

LEE KUAN YEW'S WORDS AN INSPIRATION

As we prepare to celebrate our nation's birthday, I thought these words spoken by our founding father Lee Kuan Yew will help to inspire people and our nation during this difficult and challenging time.

Mr Lee was speaking at the first-ever National Day Rally at the National Theatre on Aug 8, 1966.

"This capacity to face up to situations, however intractable, however unpleasant, is one of the great qualities for survival. A people able to look facts squarely in the face, able to calculate the odds, to weigh the chances and then to decide to go it, are a people not likely to go under."

Lilian Chai