HELP MAKE UP FOR LOST NDP EXPERIENCE

My daughter was in Primary 5 last year when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. As a result, she and her peers did not get to experience the National Day Parade National Education Show, which is a key highlight of their primary school journey.

I wonder if the authorities can consider doing something for the two cohorts of students - this and last year's - who will miss the NDP experience with their friends.

This could assuage their sense of disappointment and help make up for the loss of this event that many children in Singapore have enjoyed.

Lam Soo Yuan

MAKE TEXTILE RECYCLING EASIER TOO

I have started seeing recycle bins for bulbs and batteries placed outside FairPrice supermarkets.

How about placing bins for textiles too? These can be for clothes that were never worn, hand-me-downs in good condition or bedsheets left unused after beds are upsized.

This will be convenient for the person recycling and the organisation collecting the textiles, as not everyone can drive to designated drop-off places, and leads to fewer good clothes being thrown away.

Ng Choon Moi

TEACH PEOPLE OTHER USES OF OXIMETER

I have learnt how to use the oximeter, and have been using it for many years.

The instrument can be used for other functions too.

The heart rhythm display can effectively alert us if our heart is in serious trouble. So we should not be happy with a 95 per cent oxygen reading when the heart rhythm is messy.

I hope people will be taught the various useful functions of this instrument.

Lee Joo Mong