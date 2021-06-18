LET MOTORCYCLISTS SKIP E-BIKE TEST

I suggest that people who have a motorbike licence be exempted from having to take the mandatory theory test to use a power-assisted bicycle in public.

Those with a motorbike licence have already taken theory classes and have extensive practical training.

When I ride a bicycle, I apply the basic riding fundamentals, such as checking my blind side, slowing down appropriately, braking and many other things taught in motorcycle courses.

Nellikala Chellappan Sathian

CHARGING MORE FOR TAKEAWAY CONTAINERS UNFAIR

I agree with Mr Chan Kwang Ping, who said hawkers should charge a nominal fee for takeaway containers to defray their cost, and not make a profit from them (Don't overcharge for takeaway containers, June 15).

I was once charged $1 for a container, which probably cost less than 30 cents.

Not everyone carries a container with him all the time. Sometimes, a person may decide to patronise a hawker on the spur of the moment.

Increasing the price of takeaway containers would be unfair to many.

Michael Chan Meng San

GIVE EQUAL DISCOUNT TO ALL SENIORS

I am heartened by supermarket chain Giant's move to offer seniors a discount every weekday till the end of next month, and am glad that the discount is being given to all seniors aged 60 and above.

I also patronise FairPrice supermarkets regularly. Unlike Giant, FairPrice offers different discounts to different categories of seniors on different days.

I hope FairPrice, the largest supermarket chain here, will care for all seniors equally.

Evelyn Chan Wai Yee