CONSIDER USING LESS INVASIVE TESTS

I am a father of a 25-year-old autistic son and empathise with the caregivers of special needs people on the difficulties in convincing them to accept a Covid-19 nasal swab test (Spotlight on helping people with disabilities deal with Covid-19 rules, June 9).

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam said in a Facebook post that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will improve Covid-19 testing procedures and the quarantine process for persons with special needs.

I urge MOH to use the breathalyser test kits for special needs persons.

Rick Lee Chuan Huat

ALLOW USE OF MEDISAVE FOR TEST KITS

I refer to the letter by Youth Forum writer Dylan Low, "Make do-it-yourself test kits free" (June 7).

He pointed out that it might not go down well for people who need or want to be tested every day to have to pay to be tested.

It would be a financial burden on the Government if these test kits were to be given free.

I suggest letting citizens buy the test kits using their Medisave accounts via Singpass. Parents could buy the test kits for their children using their Medisave accounts if need be.

James Quah

SURPRISED TO STILL SEE 'NO CALLER ID'

Occasionally, I still get unsolicited calls from callers with "No Caller ID" displayed on my mobile device which I am unable to block or report through the ScamShield app.

I am surprised that telcos still allow such a service, particularly when many people have fallen prey to phone scams in recent years.

Legitimate callers do not hide their identity.

Low Hock Chuan