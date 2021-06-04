KIDS SHOULD STILL BE CAUTIOUS EVEN AFTER JAB

Now that students are being vaccinated, a note of caution is needed. Being young and active, they are likely to mingle with exuberance once they have been vaccinated. This could potentially result in new clusters being formed.

Should safe management measures be relaxed on June 14, parents must still constantly advise their children to keep themselves safe and observe the usual protocols till at least after immunity has been acquired, about two weeks from their second dose. Ideally, students must be taught to behave in a proper way in the long run regardless of whether they have acquired full immunity or not.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

CONSIDER 24-HOUR VACCINATION CENTRES

I commend the authorities' efforts in speeding up the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

If the vaccine supply is sufficient, maybe the Ministry of Health could consider allowing a few vaccination centres to operate round the clock.

This will not only speed up vaccination rates, but also reduce crowding and the spread of the virus.

Han Teck Siew

BRING BACK SINGA TO PROMOTE KINDNESS

Covid-19 has generated a lot of stress within the community and this is evident from the many stories on social media.

One thing that might help is bringing back the courtesy campaign fronted by Singa the Lion (right).

It is probably timely to reimagine Singa, connecting with the young and maybe not-so-young.

Inclusiveness and being nice and kind are values that can help bring this nation through these trying times.

Christopher Lee Soon Tat