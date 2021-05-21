PUBLIC TRANSPORT POSES RISKS

Those who have Covid-19 but are asymptomatic may take public transport, where social distancing is not always possible.

Someone could have sat next to an asymptomatic carrier for 20 to 30 minutes, or have touched the same surfaces as this carrier, putting him at risk of catching Covid-19.

Restaurant tables and even hawker centre tables are cleaned regularly, but I'm not sure how regularly buses and MRT trains are cleaned. Commuters should take more care on public transport and sanitise their hands when they disembark.

Tan Yang Nee

BETTING OUTLETS DRAWING CROWDS

I have observed long queues at Singapore Pools outlets on certain days. They are potential time bombs for further outbreaks of Covid-19.

I would strongly urge the Government to shut down these outlets before any outbreak occurs.

Mark Tan

IS SAFEENTRY GATEWAY CAPTURING DATA CORRECTLY?

As a recent visitor to Jem and Westgate, I was urged to go for a Covid-19 swab. I visited both malls on May 14 and went into at least three big stores.

At all locations except one, I tapped my phone with its TraceTogether app at the SafeEntry Gateway device for entry. In the one exception, I did not see a SafeEntry Gateway, so I scanned the SafeEntry QR code using the TraceTogether app.

The SMS I received later asking me to go for a swab test listed only the place where I had scanned the QR code, but not the other locations. Is the SafeEntry Gateway capturing complete information?

Lim Mei Ling