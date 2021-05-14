GIVE OPTION OF 32-PAGE PASSPORT

That the Singapore passports for adults will have a 10-year validity is great news (S'pore passports applied from October to be valid for 10 years, May 8).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority should also consider offering an option for passports with 32 pages for those who do not travel frequently, in addition to the current 64-page passports.

This will also result in less paper wastage.

Gil Simon Schneider

BAN CYCLING TWO ABREAST

Road cyclists should cycle in only single file regardless of whether the road has one or more lanes (Panel studying if road cyclists should ride only in single file, May 12).

I have often seen cyclists cycling abreast chatting and thus slowing down the traffic behind them. Riding two abreast should be allowed only for the purpose of overtaking.

A road can be a dangerous place particularly during rush hour. I have nothing against cycling as I am also a road cyclist. But common sense should prevail.

Roger Poh

WOULD SNAP LOCKDOWN WORK HERE?

I'm concerned about the number of Covid-19 infections and clusters.

My main concern is whether the virus is spreading faster than people can be contact-traced and tested.

Australia and New Zealand have been quick to implement snap lockdowns of three to five days.

Would the Government consider taking similar action to allow time to contact-trace and to stop potential infected parties from further spreading the virus?

Shawn Low