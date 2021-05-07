GOOD TIME TO RAMP UP VACCINE DRIVE

We are now back to phase two Covid-19 measures till the end of this month, mainly as a result of the many cases in the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster.

Perhaps now is the appropriate time to intensify and ramp up the vaccination campaign and get as many citizens vaccinated sooner rather than later.

I believe we have the ability to do so as I have seen vaccination centres where there were more people manning the centre than people registering for their vaccination.

Randy Lee Tong Teck

NO HELP IN CONTACTING MISSING PROPERTY AGENT

I am a Singaporean renting my family home.

The property agent representing the landlord has been uncontactable for more than a month.

As the landlord had been corresponding with me only through the agent, I now have no way to contact the landlord. I wrote to PropNex, which the agent is registered with, and the Council for Estate Agencies.

Both said they have neither the obligation nor interest to help. Who protects landlords and tenants when an agent goes missing? What is the purpose of having a body which regulates property agents when it is not willing to intervene in cases like this?

Angela Xu Huifang

DON'T LET HOSPITAL PATIENTS EAT OUT FREQUENTLY

I have been in and out of hospitals two or three times a year for the past several years.

Hospital food may not be too appetising at times.

But I feel that the practice of letting patients frequent the food courts at the hospital, and sometimes even nearby malls and restaurants, may lead to the risk of them getting infected or passing on infections.

Have we become complacent? Covid-19 is still at large.

William Yip