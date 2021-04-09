DO DOCTORS GET ENOUGH REST?

Through speaking with junior doctors at public hospitals, I learnt that they have to work 30-hour shifts at least five times per month.

During such shifts, they typically attend to between 100 and 200 patients across multiple wards.

Most have no time to catch any sleep.

Are we putting public hospital patients' lives at risk by having severely sleep-deprived doctors attend to them?

Li Ze Zong

LISTEN TO PUBLIC ON IP-RELATED ISSUES

It's heartening that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is stepping in to seek better outcomes relating to Integrated Shield Plans (MOH to formalise panel to look into lP-related issues, April 4).

I hope that in setting up the committee, MOH will ensure that there is appropriate representation from consumers. The outcome arising from this committee's work will affect all policyholders for generations to come and not just the insurers and doctors, who have already made their voices heard.

Chng Poh Hwa

RESUME SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE TO SKIN CENTRE

I recently discovered that the National Skin Centre (NSC) had discontinued its shuttle bus service from Novena MRT station to the centre in January last year. This is due to safe distancing guidelines.

This makes it very difficult for patients going to the centre as they need to walk up a slope to get to the building.

With phase three of Singapore's reopening now in place, will NSC resume its shuttle bus service for the benefit of its patients?

David Kwok Ng Kan