MODEL COMMUNITY FARMS AFTER HORTPARK

Recently, I was berated by a group of community farmers when I tried to walk my dog through a community garden in a Clementi estate.

Aren't these gardens public spaces to be enjoyed by all, or are they restricted to these community farmers (Why restrict entry to previously public space?, March 30)?

The HortPark is a good model of how green spaces can be shared by all. It is not gated, catering to farming enthusiasts and members of the public who want to exercise or walk their dogs.

Ong Kee Hwee

GIVE THOSE WITH FAMILIES OVERSEAS EARLY JAB

It is unfortunate that travelling to reunite with family members overseas is not included in the list of reasons for urgent travel (S'poreans and PRs in urgent need to travel can appeal for early jab, March 17).

There are many families separated due to the pandemic, despite the gradual reopening of borders. I urge the authorities to consider giving this group, especially those with young children, vaccination priority.

Zhang Jiajie

HANDICAPPED TOILETS BEING MISUSED

Ms Karen Khoo mentioned the inconveniences faced by wheelchair users at MRT stations (MRT commuters need to be more considerate towards wheelchair users, March 30).

Another facility being misused is handicapped public toilets. I frequently see able-bodied users exiting from handicapped toilets, and see patrons with walking aids and in wheelchairs exiting from generic toilets.

Cheong Kum Seng