NOT A FREE UPGRADE TO STARHUB TV+

Upgrading to StarHub TV+ is not necessarily "free" as StarHub said (StarHub subscriber can upgrade service for free, March 24).

Intermittent signal issues with my StarHub channels made me enquire about upgrading to StarHub TV+. I was told that, based on my home's configuration and channel subscription, I would need to pay an extra $15 a month to upgrade. I would no longer get a free fixed digital voice line in the new package and would also need to either get a digital antenna for the TV or pay for new equipment for free-to-air channels. Plus, I would have to sign a new two-year contract.

This would be after I had paid to "upgrade" to StarHub Fibre TV 1 ½ years ago. I have decided not to upgrade and live with the network signal issues until my current contract ends.

Chan Meng Sun

MERLION DEPICTION WAS DISRESPECTFUL

A full-page advertisement in The Straits Times on March 24 by national water agency PUB highlighted the potential effects of climate change by showing an image of the Merlion submerged in flood waters, with only its head visible.

Depicting the Merlion this way comes across as being somewhat disrespectful.

Surely there are other creative and impactful ways of highlighting the possible effects of climate change, without having to resort to portraying a beloved national icon in such a manner, albeit in a hypothetical scenario.

Lawrence Yue Chiau Wah

MORE VEHICLES WITH TINTED WINDOWS

Recently, I have noticed many vehicles with dark tinted windows. These vehicles pose a danger to other road users, especially at night.

Even with a clear windscreen, drivers will find pedestrians in dark clothes hard to spot.

I hope the authorities can step up the monitoring of this situation.

Ng Hong Peow