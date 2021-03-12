KEEP MASK ON WHEN SNEEZING

We wear a mask to protect ourselves from the coronavirus as well as to prevent us from infecting others in case we have the disease.

Yet some people fail to appreciate this. I saw a student sneezing at Jewel Changi Airport recently. He took off his mask and sneezed twice.

I then told him nicely that he should not have removed his mask, and he said he was trying not to soil it.

It would be good to educate the public that the mask should be worn at all times in public places except while dining.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

WHY DOES CONDO CHARGE FOR TENNIS COURT USE?

My condominium charges residents for using the tennis courts despite the courts being very underused. The fee of $5 per off-peak hour and $8 per peak hour is discriminatory as there is no fee to use the other sports facilities, other than that for squash.

A booking fee to reserve the court for a number of hours at a specific time may be acceptable although unnecessary, but to charge for usage when the court is otherwise not used (a walk-in situation) is unacceptable. This ruling has stopped me from using the tennis court as I am against it in principle.

Is there anything that can be done?

Ng Kheng Lau

CHANGE IN DATES FOR HOTEL STAY NOT ALLOWED

My 75-year-old parents had mistakenly booked a staycation next month, which happens to be during the fasting month, using their SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

We asked the hotel to change the dates but it said we had to contact Klook as the stay was booked through it. We told Klook that my parents' abstinence during fasting would not let them enjoy the staycation fully. Klook refused to allow any date change, stating its terms and conditions.

It could have charged an administrative fee for the date change rather than brush off our request.

Mohd Shafik