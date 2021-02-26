ABSENCE OF IN-HOUSE AID TEAM

I saw from circulated video footage that burn victims were left unattended immediately after the fire at Platinum@Pioneer in Tuas on Wednesday. There was a stark absence of in-house first aid teams and equipment to deal with the emergency as a first response.

Besides firefighting teams, there should be first aid posts to attend to injured people until medical help arrives.

Leong Kum Seng

WHY A DELAY IN COURT HEARING?

While I have read of several maid abuse cases, the one reported recently is extremely heinous and nauseating (Employer pleads guilty to 28 charges; life sentence sought, Feb 24). However, the elephant in the room is the fact that the court hearing is taking place almost five years after the maid's death. This is not in keeping with Singapore's credo of "justice delayed is justice denied".

Jairam Amrith

EXTEND VOUCHER VALIDITY

The main purpose of the SingapoRediscovers vouchers is to revive the tourism and related industries.

Some people are hesitant to use the vouchers now, out of fear of being infected by the coronavirus if they're outside their home.

Since the bulk of the population is likely to be vaccinated by the year end, people will feel safer and hence be more willing to step out from their homes then.

Can the use of the vouchers be extended till the year end so that people can help revive the local tourism industry?

Lim Lih Mei

RUN AND LISTEN TO BREATHING

Mr Seah Yam Meng suggested how to run safely while listening to music (Run only in safe environment if wearing noise-cancelling headphones, Feb 22). I recommend this: Run and listen to your breathing. It is safe, enjoyable and mindful. This is a mild form of meditation as well. You will feel euphoric, sense the tranquillity and yet be aware of your surroundings.

Ong Poh Seng