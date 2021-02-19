ENSURE TRACETOGETHER TOKENS ARE WORKING

I was taken aback that my TraceTogether token could be scanned to check in via SafeEntry despite the token showing a blinking red light, an indication that it was not working properly.

I called the TraceTogether hotline, and was advised to get a replacement at the community centre. I then checked my family members' tokens. Some battery indicators were not lit, while others showed a rapidly blinking green light. I had all the tokens replaced.

Contact tracing will not be successful if having tokens replaced before the battery runs out is not made mandatory.

Gabriel Chia Sit Loke

SPORTS FACILITIES UNAVAILABLE TO PUBLIC

ActiveSG has been block-booking eight out of 12 courts at Hougang Sports Hall from 8pm to 10pm (peak hours) most nights of the week for some national netball/handball team practice for years.

This has made the booking of courts almost impossible during these hours, which is the time residents can use them after work.

ActiveSG has been actively promoting community sports. So this seems like a major contradiction.

I would appreciate it if the authorities could look into this.

Jack Chin

PUBLIC TOILET STANDARDS FALL SHORT

I agree with Mr Jack Sim (Include clean toilets in Green Plan 2030, Feb 12). My experience so far with toilets in public parks is disappointing.

I've observed, among other things:

• Cleaners not equipped with proper equipment.

• Cleaners using their hands to clean wash-basins without using detergent.

• Urinals and toilet bowls badly stained and needing to be replaced.

I am surprised that not enough effort is being made to clean up public toilets despite cleanliness being a concern in the pandemic.

Ronald Seow Hwee Hock