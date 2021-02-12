BENCHES SHOULD FACE CANAL, GREENERY

Last weekend, I cycled from Bedok Reservoir Park to East Coast Park via the recently resurfaced park connector track along the canal between Upper Changi Road and Upper Changi Road East.

What caught my attention were the benches along the track, such as this one (left).

If one were to sit down on any of these benches, one would be looking at industrial buildings.

By turning the benches around, they would offer a more attractive view of the canal and its greenery. Surely this would be the preferred option.

Abraham Meulenberg

CONSOLIDATE COVID-19 INITIATIVES ON TO ONE SITE

The authorities have rolled out a number of initiatives, from mask distribution to a job portal, to help Singaporeans during this period.

I suggest consolidating all of the various initiatives on to one website for easier recall. Some initiatives such as MaskGoWhere and JobsGoHere are similar sounding, and may cause confusion.

The authorities may want to continue utilising the www.gov.sg website as most people are familiar with it.

Samantha Chan Wei Bing

LET VOUCHERS BE USED TO BUY ANNUAL PASSES

I applaud the Government's efforts to boost the tourism sector by issuing SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

It should consider allowing Singaporeans to use the vouchers to buy annual passes to local attractions.

An annual pass will likely attract more visits, and increase the likelihood of the local attraction benefiting from customer spending during the repeat visits.

Han Teck Siew