CAN APP BE USED FOR REFUNDS OF CARD BALANCES?

I welcome the Land Transport Authority's move to allow public transport commuters to top up ez-link cards through a mobile application (Top up adult ez-link cards remotely via apps, Jan 29).

However, I notice that there is no mention of getting refunds of card balances in old cards through the app. Commuters now need to visit TransitLink ticket offices to get refunds.

As the offices are sited at only about 40 MRT stations and are open for a stipulated time, I hope that refunds can also be done through the app.

Foo Sing Kheng

GP MUM, 70, ASKED TO RE-QUEUE FOR VACCINE

My mother, a practising general practitioner (GP) in her 70s, went to Punggol polyclinic to get vaccinated for Covid-19, but was turned away because she declared she had an allergy to aspirin. Her allergy does not exempt her from vaccination.

As a front-liner who is above 60, she fits two criteria for vaccination. She called the Ministry of Health hotline and spoke to someone, who seemed surprised at the outcome but offered no solution. Instead, she asked my mother to re-queue for vaccination. But what are her chances of getting the jab?

Chih Chien May (Dr)

TRACETOGETHER TOKEN: BLINKING LIGHT NOT AN EFFICIENT WAY TO CHECK BATTERY

Having used the TraceTogether token since last year, I found that the blinking light on the face of the unit - a battery indicator - blinks only once in close to a minute. I doubt anyone would stand around staring at the device to monitor if it has run out of battery.

I wonder if there is another way for the user to know that the battery is failing.

Otherwise, there might be many people using devices that are not actually working, thus defeating its purpose.

Chek Cheuy Sing