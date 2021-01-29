MISUSE OF LOADING/UNLOADING BAY

Motorists who park at the loading/unloading bay in Housing Board estates prevent authorised personnel from using the area for its intended purpose.

They are then forced to load and unload things in non-designated areas, which might endanger motorists and pedestrians.

I don't understand why these drivers have to park at the bay when the multistorey carpark is within walking distance.

Why are these inconsiderate drivers allowed to get away with this?

David Kwok

PROBLEMATIC ACCESS TO NEWTON MRT STATION

I travel frequently on the Downtown Line through Newton MRT station, alighting from buses heading towards Orchard.

At that entrance to the station, the escalators are constantly being repaired or maintained, resulting in commuters having to descend four flights of stairs.

This is a challenge for the elderly and users of wheelchairs. There is no lift at this exit. The only available lift is at Exit A across the road, which is difficult to cross.

The Land Transport Authority should look into the situation.

Yeoh Swee Imm

ENFORCE HYGIENE RULES AT POOL COMPLEXES

I have noticed lax enforcement of hygiene rules at public pool complexes.

I see people who jump straight into the pool without showering. At Jalan Besar Swimming Complex, there is no shower facility by the pool.

Some users even spit into the pool's overflow drains.

I hope the operators improve cleanliness standards.

Vasudivan Sunappan