IS COVID-19 VACCINE SAFE FOR THE VULNERABLE?

The Covid-19 task force announced that vaccination for the elderly will soon be rolled out and emphasised that the authorised vaccine is safe.

However, the health authorities have not clarified or assured the public that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe for the elderly who have, for example, cancer, neurological disorders, a weakened immune system and auto-immune conditions.

Has Pfizer-BioNTech collated data from clinical trials to show that the vaccine is safe for these people?

Edward Ng

TIME TO SPRUCE UP PASIR RIS PARK

The amount of litter accumulated along the beachfront at Pasir Ris Park, and brought to shore by tides, is so unsightly that it is a stain on the efforts of the otherwise efficient National Parks Board (NParks).

Pasir Ris Park is in real need of an overhaul and redevelopment. Aside from the litter, the grass strip leading to the shore is muddy, and needs more sand. I hope NParks will improve facilities there.

Ronald Ho

WHY DOES ONLINE BOOKING COST MORE?

As a senior citizen, I enjoy playing table tennis a few times a week in the morning at Clementi Sports Hall.

What puzzles me is that when I book a slot at the site, I pay $1.20, but if I book it online, it costs me $1.50. To do on-site booking, I have to go there and queue up at times. This costs me more in terms of time and transport expenses. Also, the specific day and time slots I want may not be available.

I wrote in last year about this and was told my feedback would be considered. However, nothing has been done so far.

Henry Hoe Siew Heng