DO SOMETHING ABOUT SECOND-HAND SMOKE

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment should support the Healthier SG strategy by doing something to prevent second-hand smoking within public and private housing.

Since inhaling second-hand smoke is detrimental to health, and the majority of Singapore residents live in high-rise housing, it should be illegal for people to smoke freely at their window or balcony.

Michelle Ang

CHARGED MORE FOR USING OWN FLASK

I usually buy takeaway coffee using my own flask. However, many drinks stalls still charge me the takeaway price, which is usually about 10 or 20 cents more for the disposable container used for takeaways.

By using my own container, I want to save on the cost of the disposable container.

To encourage less use of disposable containers, the vendors should encourage customers to use their own containers and not charge them a takeaway price for doing so.

Lim Eng Guan

PAY ATTENTION TO HARMFUL USE OF ALCOHOL

While I agree there is a long-term impact of drug use on families, we should also be aware that alcohol use can have an arguably more disproportionate impact on society and the productivity of our workers in general.

In Singapore, people are being introduced to alcohol at a younger age. It is often seen as a rite of passage in young people, whose brain development can be impacted negatively by binge drinking.

I hope the Government can also pay more attention to the harmful use of alcohol.

Benjamin Yeo