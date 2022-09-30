LET BLOOD BANKS DO HEALTH CHECKS

As a regular blood donor, I understand it is mandatory for donors aged 66 and above to pass a medical evaluation, including an electrocardiogram (ECG), to go on donating.

I was surprised that this evaluation is being sub-contracted to Raffles Medical Group. I will need to spend about two hours at the clinic and also do not know if I have to pay.

Maybe the authorities can review if the ECG can be done at the blood bank centres (left) instead. There are doctors and nurses on-site, and they just need to have ECG machines.

David Soh Poh Huat

COME DOWN HARDER ON TRAFFIC OFFENDERS

Singapore's driving test has the distinction of being one of the most stringent in the world, so one wonders why it is common to still see drivers here tailgating, changing lanes or turning without signalling, weaving through traffic, failing to give way, beating red lights, speeding and so on.

I suggest the Traffic Police widen the range of traffic offences.

Simply appealing to drivers to improve their driving habits clearly does not work.

Peter Arnold

RIGHT DECISION TO REPLACE BIN BAGS DAILY

I disagree with Mr Yeow Hwee Ming's views (Replacing rubbish bin bags even when empty a wasteful practice, Sept 26).

Empty bags can accumulate rain water which can lead to mosquito breeding.

Even if the bag is only slightly filled, if it contains food remains, the smell of rotting food will make for a bad experience.

I believe the National Parks Board is correct to replace the colour-coded rubbish bin bags daily to ensure the parks are safe and conducive for visitors.

Sim Lim Onn