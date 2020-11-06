DRIVE CAREFULLY NEAR ROADS USED BY WILDLIFE

The 200km drive around Singapore featured in The Straits Times (The 200km S'pore road trip, Oct 31) included Rifle Range Road and Old Upper Thomson Road. Those two roads are very narrow and cut through forest fragments, acting as urban corridors used frequently by wildlife such as macaques (left) and wild boars.

I am part of a group that is working together with the Land Transport Authority to work on measures to reduce the number of animals killed on the road.

These include educating motorists to drive mindfully and cautiously near these roads.

Sabrina Abdul Jabbar

PROVIDE EXACT DATE FOR PHASE 3

Singapore's multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 has said the country could enter phase three of its reopening by the year end, provided community cases remain low. But can an exact date be given soon?

The situations in the community and within the dormitories show that Covid-19 in Singapore is under control. On top of that, safety measures are in place, including TraceTogether, social distancing and the use of masks. There is an urgent need to ease the rules for the good of local businesses, the job situation and the economy.

Taim Oon Chew

PORTAL ISSUES NOT UNCOMMON

The issues with the Traffic Police portal as described by Mr Tongel Yeo make me suspect that it had not undergone acceptance testing to determine that it met the specifications of the user department (Issues with Traffic Police portal, Nov 4).

I have had similar experiences with the portals of other government departments and also some private companies. Are the vendors of these portals trained professionally?

Ong Siew Hock