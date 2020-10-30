START FLIGHTS TO NOWHERE

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) Restaurant A380 experience has met with overwhelming success (SIA's A-380 restaurant takes off, Oct 25).

I think SIA should take this to the next level and launch flights to nowhere with an in-flight dining experience.

Beyond dollars and cents, there are intangible benefits to getting planes off the ground and pilots and cabin crew re-accustomed to flying, which will contribute to safety when normalcy returns.

Goh Eng Chai

DON'T JUST COPY THE WEST

I couldn't agree more with Mr Foo Sing Kheng's opinion regarding political correctness (Too much focus on political correctness, Oct 28).

In Singapore's 55 years of independence, citizens have worked tirelessly on the issues of racial harmony, religious tolerance and equality. I am convinced we have done very well in those respects, but of late, many seem intent on emulating what is happening in the United States.

It would be nice to see us being us rather than adopting a "monkey see, monkey do" stance.

Ong Hock Cheng

MAKE ACCESS EASIER FOR ELDERLY, DISABLED

Currently, one of the two escalators at Tiong Bahru Plaza leading to the underpass is being overhauled. This has hampered access for pedestrians who now have to take the stairs to get to the MRT or to Jalan Membina as there is no lift at this end.

Outside at ground level, the main pedestrian crossing at the junction of Tiong Bahru Road and Jalan Membina is busy for most of the day. Could the authorities extend the timing of the pedestrian crossing lights to enable the elderly and those with disabilities to cross safely without having to rush?

Harry Tan