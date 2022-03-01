They do not define a person in life - that's what two MPs have shown us

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng posted his sterling A-level results on Facebook recently (Exam results, CCAs and Budget memes: What politicians are talking about, Feb 25). It attracted some criticism, with some wondering if it was a "humble-brag".

Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan shared his less spectacular results and received a more positive response from netizens.

I commend both MPs for having the courage to share their results with the public.

Mr Baey would have known that his sterling results would attract much envy. Writing in the caption that he wished he had obtained better results was also something that could cause resentment.

On the other hand, Mr Tan's candid reveal of his results put many at ease and gave them the belief that they, too, could do better in the future if they put in effort.

Instead of lambasting Mr Baey, I hope that Singaporeans take this issue more positively.

Examination results do not define you in life. And we should not be disappointed or discouraged by setbacks. They are part and parcel of growing up.

Both MPs are examples of what we can achieve if we put in effort to do what we need to do.

Foo Sing Kheng